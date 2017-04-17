COMEDY
Watch 33 Celebrities Impersonate Donald Trump -- For Better Or For Worse

Even the Dalai Lama gets in on the fun.

By Andy McDonald

Few people in recent years have been as lampooned and impersonated as the current president of the United States.

Super Deluxe threw together a supercut of 33 celebrities doing their best Donald Trump impressions, from Phil Hartman’s portrayal back before the dark time, to the oddly hilarious Leslie Jones version. 

Watch below. 

