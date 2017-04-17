Watch 33 Celebrities Impersonate Donald Trump -- For Better Or For Worse

Few people in recent years have been as lampooned and impersonated as the current president of the United States.
Super Deluxe threw together a supercut of 33 celebrities doing their best Donald Trump impressions, from Phil Hartman’s portrayal back before the dark time, to the oddly hilarious Leslie Jones version.
Watch below.
