Watch A Little League Slugger Make An MLB Stadium Look Really Small

This kid should bring his own tape measure from now on.

Little Leaguer Jayce Blalock, whose “into the trees” home run in the Little League Baseball Southeast Regional went viral a few weeks ago, just added to his long-distance feats at a major league stadium.

During batting practice Tuesday at the Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park, the 13-year-old hammered one into the stands. For the Win reported that the ball hit off the upper deck facade, but in the video, it’s hard to tell.

Upon further review, 13-year-old Jayce Blalock went mammo!



Yes, 13. pic.twitter.com/oOPJfbnVLp — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 22, 2017

Still, there’s no denying that Blalock, who played for the Georgia team that got eliminated before the Little Little League World Series, has a lot of power.