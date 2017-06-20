WATCH: Ballplayer Crushes Light-Smashing Homer, Just like 'The Natural'

The Carolina League Home Run Derby just introduced a real-life version of “The Natural.”

Eloy Jimenez of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, a Chicago Cubs minor league team, slammed the epic moonshot Monday, outlets reported. The ball shattered a bulb atop a light pole far beyond the outfield wall in Salem, Virginia.

Jimenez hit the ball so far and so high that he actually had time to swing at another pitch before the ball could be seen cracking the lights.

Eloy Jimenez just went Roy Hobbs on the stadium lights. pic.twitter.com/wD2521SedW — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) June 20, 2017

Most movie fans have seen this Herculean feat before. Robert Redford’s Roy Hobbs swatted a heroic, lights-out dinger in 1984’s “The Natural.”

Jimenez didn’t win the derby but he captured the imagination of a whole lot of fans.

According to MLB.com, his long-ball strength shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. The 20-year-old has a .546 slugging percentage this season.