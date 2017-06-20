WEIRD NEWS
WATCH: Ballplayer Crushes Light-Smashing Homer, Just like 'The Natural'

That's really far.

Eloy Jimenez, pictured in spring training with the Cubs, showed why he is a major league prospect in the Carolina League Home Run Derby.

The Carolina League Home Run Derby just introduced a real-life version of “The Natural.”

Eloy Jimenez of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, a Chicago Cubs minor league team, slammed the epic moonshot Monday, outlets reported. The ball shattered a bulb atop a light pole far beyond the outfield wall in Salem, Virginia.

Jimenez hit the ball so far and so high that he actually had time to swing at another pitch before the ball could be seen cracking the lights.

Most movie fans have seen this Herculean feat before. Robert Redford’s Roy Hobbs swatted a heroic, lights-out dinger in 1984’s “The Natural.”

Jimenez didn’t win the derby but he captured the imagination of a whole lot of fans.

According to MLB.com, his long-ball strength shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. The 20-year-old has a .546 slugging percentage this season.

We’re not sure what Hobbs’ slugging percentage was, but we know he may have hit the greatest home run in cinematic history.

