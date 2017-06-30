Watch Lunkhead 'Mahk' Of Massachusetts Improve Those Discover Ads

In a new video from comedy channel Zebra Corner, the uncouth “Mahk” from Massachusetts adds a touch of comedically enhanced “real life” to those chirpy Discover Card ads. You know, where lookalikes and a real set of twins talk to each other and say things like “awesome sauce.”
Now imagine two Mahks having a similar exchange. It isn’t quite as heartwarming but who wouldn’t want a customer service rep with more euphemisms for pooping than anyone we know?
