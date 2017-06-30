COMEDY
06/30/2017 03:54 pm ET

Watch Lunkhead 'Mahk' Of Massachusetts Improve Those Discover Ads

"There's no need to get loud. I will beat your a**."

By Ron Dicker

In a new video from comedy channel Zebra Corner, the uncouth “Mahk” from Massachusetts adds a touch of comedically enhanced “real life” to those chirpy Discover Card ads. You know, where lookalikes and a real set of twins talk to each other and say things like “awesome sauce.”

Now imagine two Mahks having a similar exchange. It isn’t quite as heartwarming but who wouldn’t want a customer service rep with more euphemisms for pooping than anyone we know?

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Photos From The 2016 Boston Marathon That Will Inspire You
Suggest a correction
Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Discover Card
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Watch Lunkhead 'Mahk' Of Massachusetts Improve Those Discover Ads

CONVERSATIONS