WATCH: Acclaimed Scottish new wave artist Michael Oakley premieres new video

Your imagination will be transformed back to the 80’s after absorbing Michael Oakley’s latest visuals. The Scottish dance/electro artist has released his new video for his synth-fueled hit, ’Turn Back Time’ and I am proud to be the first to share it. It’s an eclectic mix of electro energized ambiance, ethereal qualities and driving drum beats that will send you on a time machine back to the dance floor of a retro disco and we just can’t get it out of our heads!

Oakley’s captivating beats and celestial synthesizers have given a fresh approach and revival to classic pop. Hailing from Glasgow, Oakley has successfully created an infectious and innovative style, defying mainstream norms with the combination of minimalist yet memorable melodies and electronic synth-pop. The result is a body of work celebrating the revolutionary 80’s.

‘Turn Back Time’ is off of Oakley’s upcoming EP, entitled California. The EP is a tale of a loss of relationship, a loss of musical inspiration and a total loss of direction. California reflects Oakley's emotional journey of enduring heart ache and rediscovering what it feels to love again. The single accentuates Oakley’s signature sound of atmospheric 80’s pop, with ambient grooves, layered sampled beats and nonchalant, effortlessly cool vocals.

Oakley’s successes to date include receiving approval from the popular and renown retro YouTube channel, New Retro Wave, who after posting the track on their site, the song has now garnered hundreds of thousands of plays. He has also worked with the likes of Pete Maher (U2, Depeche Mode, The Killers), where he gained the industry stamp of approval. Additionally, ‘Turn Back Time’ is set to be added to rotation on British Airways - so the next time you’re flying BA, be sure to check out their in-flight playlist ‘Next Big Thing’.

WATCH “TURN BACK TIME” BELOW!