WATCH: Blue Blood premieres video for new single 'Anonymous Blues'

Hunter Morris wears a lot of hats. By day he runs a successful fly fishing company, by night he is the frontman, songwriter, keyboardist and guitarist for his band, Blue Blood. He can now add "leading man" to that list as the star of the new music video for Blue Blood's single, "Anonymous Blues,” from the album Pretty Wars.

Phillip Brantley

Pretty Wars was released on June 23rd via the Athens, GA label Laser Brains. In the video for "Anonymous Blues" you can find Hunter in "space glasses" lurking around his home during a house party seeming invisible (or...Anonymous) to everyone around him. Hunter is walking through a crowd of dancing hooligans appearing to be by his lonesome until the second act of the video kicks in and he is comfortable jamming out with his bandmates.

Expertly shot and edited by John Gerakitis, the video lines up perfectly with the song's upbeat and catchy pop with a healthy dose of weirdness thrown in. The best supporting actor award will surely go to Nick Robbins who plays "wild man drums" not only in this video but in the studio for the album where he also provided bass and lead guitar tracks. Check out the album Pretty Wars and see Blue Blood live at The World Famous in Athens, GA on Saturday 8/26 with David Barbe's Inward Dream Ebb and T Hardy Morris also on the bill. Enjoy Blue Blood's "Anonymous Blues" video below...