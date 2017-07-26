WATCH: British Nigerian singer-songwriter Lánre releases new music video ‘Dreams’

Lánre is a British Nigerian singer-songwriter whose music can be described as acoustic Soul, Folk with captivating storytelling influenced by her Yoruba heritage. Born in Stoke-On-Trent in England, Lánre has spent most of her youth in Nigeria where she started singing and performing live at the age of 8. Soon enough, she started playing guitar and found freedom in her own voice.

In 2002, Lánre embarked herself on a worldwide tour as a member of award-winning UK collective GK REAL. This experience ignited in her the desire to pursue a solo career. Her debut album Pen Voyage Chapter One: Singing For Change was released in 2011 followed by her critically acclaimed EP Home in 2014 (praised by MOBO, MTV UK among others).

Lánre was commissioned to write two songs for COAT, a sold out stage play at the Roundhouse by Yomi Sode. She was also asked to write a song for the 80th Anniversary celebration of Cable Street. She has toured Canada, France, NYC and Sweden and brought her unique sound to the Royal Albert Hall, Greenbelt Festival, Edinburgh Fringe, Bath Music Festival, Folkstock Festival, Musicport Festival and the Brighton Fringe among others.

Now, two years after Home, Lánre has released Human. She is premiering the official music video for 'Dreams,’ the brand new single from the EP, today, exclusively with HuffPo. The video was directed by Alexandra MacEwan and features contemporary artist Rebecca Sangster.

WATCH ‘DREAMS’ HERE:

The visual centers around the constant push and pull, mostly internal, that comes with living one's dreams, meant to encourage the dreamer in each and everyone to go for what's theirs' and to respond to the soul's call to live one's dreams.

She's currently working on a new album that will be released in 2018.