WATCH: California Rock Band ‘Beachwood Coyotes’ Premieres New Video For Single ‘Face To Face’

The video showcases the band’s signature sound of loud, powerful instrumentation with catchy beats and reckless melodic pop abandon. The video was written, directed and edited by the band themselves, keeping in theme with their DIY ethos and features the band in the Californian desert. Lead singer Jason explains, "We wanted to use the vivid colors of the recent California wildflower super-bloom to create a dreamlike aesthetic that flows in reverse, evoking the song's theme of a relationship in decay that's slowly destroying the people inside it”.

Beachwood Coyotes consists of hard-hitting rhythm section Drew Smith (bassist) and Bryan King (drummer) on board along with Canadian guitar phenom Yan Clermont and vocalist Jason Nott. Together the band succeed in blending samples and electronic elements whilst incorporating a variety of different influences, ranging from hip-hop to hard rock, and even some barbershop quartet, pushing themselves into a whole new territory. Their debut EP Scrubby has been deemed a metaphor of the bands journey so far. “Thematically, the EP deals with growth and overcoming obstacles that have been placed in your way, as well as questioning and rejecting things that you may have taken for granted in the past,” reveals drummer King. “A band coming of age record, if you will.”. If you’re in LA, be sure to check them out at their record release show September 6th at The Satellite. Beachwood Coyotes live performances are famous for their energy fuelled, DIY light show and feature frequent stage diving and impromptu in-crowd performances, which has previously gained the attention of Los Angeles tastemaker station KROQ.