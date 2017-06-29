Watch Christopher Walken Prove He Needs His Own Cooking Show

By The Daily Meal Staff

He seems to be a pretty good chef!

Shutterstock

Plenty of celebrities have successfully launched their own cooking shows. Trisha Yearwood, Tiffani Thiessen, and Tia Mowry have all moved from the world of entertainment into the culinary world. But, there’s one celebrity who has yet to launch his own cooking program who we now fully believe needs to: Christopher Walken.

In a newly resurfaced video for Funny or Die, the legendary actor hosts the aptly named “Cooking With Christopher Walken.” Despite appearing on the comedy outlet, Walken (and his guest Richard Belzer of Law and Order: SVU) play the whole thing pretty straight.

They serve a roasted chicken with pears, a salad with greens and shaved Parmesan, and sweet potatoes. It all sounds… really good! And both Walken and Belzer are surprisingly efficient in the kitchen. At one point, Walken even shows off his knife sharpening skills.

The only source of humor seems to be Walken’s deadpan personality and two silent female assistants dressed in the style of a Robert Palmer video. They are wordless, unable to open a bottle of wine, and just sort of… stand there. Not sure what the joke is here, but hey — we’re food writers here at The Daily Meal, not comedy writers. Watch Christopher Walken’s foray into the cooking show world below — and click here to check out 5 other celebrities who need to get on food TV.