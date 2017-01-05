COMEDY

Watch Famous Comedians Kill In Their 'First' Stand-Up Performances

A funny thing happened on their way to headlining.

01/05/2017 11:16 am ET | Updated 20 hours ago
Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, The Huffington Post

Yeah, they had the chops then, too.

Rumble has assembled what it claims to be clips of big-time comedians performing stand-up for the first time. Check out a young Patton Oswalt, Chris Rock and Sarah Silverman ― plus the departed Richard Pryor and George Carlin. Jerry Seinfeld and Eddie Murphy are in there, too, along with others.

Note that we can’t confirm that these were the maiden gigs for all these comics. And at least one snippet, Lenny Bruce’s, appears to be late in his career.

But the whole supercut is still like watching comedy history without the two-drink minimum.

Also on HuffPost:

Comedians' Relationship Quotes

More:

Chris Rock Patton Oswalt Jerry Seinfeld Eddie Murphy Comedy Videos
Suggest a correction
Comments
Watch Famous Comedians Kill In Their 'First' Stand-Up Performances

CONVERSATIONS