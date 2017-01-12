Watch Daveed Diggs Rap 'Rubber Duckie' On 'Sesame Street'

”Rubber Duckie” just got an awesome new remix.
“Hamilton” and “Black-ish” actor Daveed Diggs stopped by the “Sesame Street” set to perform the classic Ernie song. And of course, he gave it a “Hamilton”-worthy update. Watch him break it down in a new rap section.
We’re awfully fond of you, Daveed!
