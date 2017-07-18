WATCH: Flying Buffaloes Go Full Circle With Interactive Video For “Hey ;) Is For Horses”

Up, down, left or right, there’s no escaping Indie-Americana act Flying Buffaloes’, 360 degree video for their catchy new tune, "Hey ;) Is For Horses." Whether it’s in the front seat of their 1955 Pontiac Star Chief or their bizarre in-bar performance, viewers can experience the full-effect of this fun, adventurous, surrealist nightmare and catch even the smallest details in every scene.

Directed and produced by Justin Rue at Nashville Production Alliance. Flying Buffaloes aims to interact with listeners and fans on a whole new level, a perfect mix of classic rock with new-age technology to create a unique listener and viewer experience.

Flying Buffaloes see this video as a venture into new territories and a fresh way to connect with listeners. Through virtual reality and a night out on the town with some slightly terrifying creatures in horse masks, the story behind "Hey ;) Is For Horses came to life."

“Flying Buffaloes along with our director, Justin Rue, conceived the idea of the band being tormented by creatures with horse heads. This video concept is a visual representation of the song lyrics which describe a situation where the lead character receives unwelcome contact from a former friend whose relationship has been hard to shake,” says Barry Stone--bassist and lead vocalist on the tune.

Users on YouTube & social media can view the music video from all angles by clicking and grabbing the screen or by accessing the control toggle in the top-left corner of the video. “Hey ;) Is For Horses" is also compatible on all virtual reality devices.

Watch the video for "Hey ;) Is For Horses below," and be on the lookout for Flying Buffaloes’ debut EP, Taking Off available everywhere August 11th.