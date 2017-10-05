WATCH: Los Angeles band WALLA premieres 'Into the Gray' video

Los Angeles band, WALLA, comprised of Jean Marc Tardieu (Lead Vocals), Ian Charlie (Lead Guitar), Mauricio “Moebeats” Carcamo (Bass Guitar), Alessio Balsemin (Drums) are premiering a special, stripped down version of their song "Into The Gray."

WALLA's new video for their positivity induced new single, "Into The Gray" keeps their message front and center. For a track that was created to inspire and uplift the masses, the live performance-based video captures the emotional arch behind each story and plea within the music. The entire band comes together in one space, as the camera spans from one musician to the next, capturing the seamless way they create music in one simple scene. Jean Marc's emotive nature puts the lyrics into perspective with such an intimate performance that it feels as if you're in the room with them. For a track that's meant to remind us all that we're not alone, this video is the perfect representation of the clear message and overall feeling of togetherness.

WATCH: