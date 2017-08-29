Watch Maria Sharapova Feel All The Feels After Upset Win At U.S. Open

It was just a first-round match yet “so much more,” Maria Sharapova said.

The humbled five-time Grand Slam singles champion received a wild card invitation to the U.S. Open after serving a 15-month doping ban and overcoming injuries that stalled her comeback.

She made up for lost time, stunning No. 2 seed Simona Halep in three sets Monday night.

Watch the last point here. Yep, she’s pretty overcome.

Here’s more emotion.

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“Behind all these Swarovski crystals and sparkly little black dresses, this girl has a lot of grit and is not going anywhere,” Sharapova said of herself afterward, per The New York Post.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“I just thought this was another day, another opportunity, but this was so much more,” she added, according to The New York Daily News.

Yep, we can see that.