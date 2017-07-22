WATCH: New York alt-rock band Late Night Episode premiere new video “Golden Age”

New York City’s very own alt-rock band, Late Night Episode, have released the new video for their hit single “Golden Age.” With the success of earlier releases from their forthcoming EP, the band has been establishing a steady online presence, being praised by the likes of Billboard, Crave, Nylon and Pigeons and Planes.

The video gives you an insight into the band’s lifestyle, following their adventures around the city in an old convertible. It’s a cinematic portrayal of the youth of New York and celebrates the bands creativity and passion.

Late Night Episode was formed in New York City's East Village neighborhood by lead singer Daniel Lonner and guitarist Eric Sherman. Brett Daniel (drums) and Giovanni Stockton-Rossini (bass) would later join to complete the band's line-up of stellar musicians and songwriters. Their rising success and achievements caught the attention of producers Shep Goodman and Aaron Accetta of Dirty Canvas (American Authors, Young Rising Sons) who signed the band in late 2016. Lead singer Lonner reveals, "The name Late Night Episode is a nod to high school nostalgia and the song is about learning how to grow up - though I still have a bit to do, it was written in my parent's basement.”

WATCH “GOLDEN AGE” VIDEO: