09/07/2017 05:44 am ET

Watch Robe-Wearing Leslie Jones Dance With Cake For Her 50th Birthday

The "SNL" comedian kept it casual as she rang in the happy occasion.

By Ron Dicker

Leslie Jones turned 50 on Thursday so naturally, she ushered in her milestone birthday with a quiet celebration.

Yeah, right.

Watch the “Saturday Night Live” comedian dance in her robe with a companion to Trap Beckham’s “Birthday Bitch” while holding a piece of cake:

Jones posted her revelry just after midnight on the east coast. We’re glad she didn’t waste any time ringing in the big 5-0.

Happy Birthday, Leslie!

h/t People

Ron Dicker

