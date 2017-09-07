Watch Robe-Wearing Leslie Jones Dance With Cake For Her 50th Birthday

Leslie Jones turned 50 on Thursday so naturally, she ushered in her milestone birthday with a quiet celebration.
Yeah, right.
Watch the “Saturday Night Live” comedian dance in her robe with a companion to Trap Beckham’s “Birthday Bitch” while holding a piece of cake:
Jones posted her revelry just after midnight on the east coast. We’re glad she didn’t waste any time ringing in the big 5-0.
Happy Birthday, Leslie!
h/t People
