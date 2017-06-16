Watch Serena Williams Play Tennis While Very Pregnant Like The Badass She Is

Serena Williams is living her best pregnant life.
The tennis star has been jet-setting, attending fabulous events and just generally slaying since the news of her pregnancy broke in April. And at seven months along, she’s not letting this new phase of her life get in the way of her biggest passion: tennis.
On Thursday, Williams posted a video of herself back on the court while visibly pregnant on Instagram.
Clearly, she’s still got it.
Williams accidentally announced she was expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian on Snapchat and later confirmed that she was pregnant when she won the Australian Open. Because of course she was.
Still, it’s hasn’t been all fun and games. Williams has also turned to social media to vent about the less glamorous parts of pregnancy and seek advice from her followers.
Good luck to this mom-to-be!
CONVERSATIONS