Watch Serena Williams Play Tennis While Very Pregnant Like The Badass She Is

Serena Williams is living her best pregnant life.

The tennis star has been jet-setting, attending fabulous events and just generally slaying since the news of her pregnancy broke in April. And at seven months along, she’s not letting this new phase of her life get in the way of her biggest passion: tennis.

On Thursday, Williams posted a video of herself back on the court while visibly pregnant on Instagram.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:56am PDT

Clearly, she’s still got it.

Williams accidentally announced she was expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian on Snapchat and later confirmed that she was pregnant when she won the Australian Open. Because of course she was.

Still, it’s hasn’t been all fun and games. Williams has also turned to social media to vent about the less glamorous parts of pregnancy and seek advice from her followers.

Tummy itches. Don't scratch right? Just rub more cream... — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 14, 2017

Any tips for pregnant ladies that can't sleep comfortably on the road?? I'm desperately missing my @tempurpedic — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 29, 2017

I have heartburn 😥 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 15, 2017

No heartburn tonight. I also had no spicy food 😪😭. Is this my future for the next several months? I live for peppers on peppers on peppers. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 17, 2017