WATCH: Super producer David Barbe premieres video from new solo project

Last week saw the release of Athens, GA super producer, David Barbe's latest solo album 10th of Seas. The album is a nine-song rock lesson on how to make a great record. When it came to making a music video, Barbe went for a black and white video for the albums most sultry and seductive track, the 50’s sounding "Why You Gotta Make it So Hard.” The video features friends and students of the local legend and UGA Music Business Director as well as Barbe proteges, New Madrid, who also serve as Barbe's backing band for live shows where they go by the name Inward Dream Ebb.

Barbe, who has produced, engineered and mixed for artists as diverse as Deerhunter, R.E.M., Drive-By Truckers, and Son Volt, played every instrument on the album making his return to releasing his own music that much more intimate.

Those familiar with Barbe's production work, previous solo albums and musicianship on former bands such as Sugar and Mercyland will be very satisfied with the 10th of Seas. The album was of course recorded at Barbe's famed Chase Park Transduction studios located off of Chase Street in Athens.

While every track on 10th of Seas showcases all of Barbe's mixed bag of talents, "Why You Gotta Make it So Hard" is by far the sleekest and smoothest track on the album making it a stand out and the video, shot at The World Famous in Athens is a fun family affair.

Check out "Why You Gotta Make it So Hard" video below...