Watch The NRA Ad That's So Outrageous, Women's March Is Demanding An Apology

Dear Mr. LaPierre,

You are responsible for an organization that claims to be the “oldest civil rights organization in America.” However your recent actions by the NRA demonstrate not only a complete disregard for the lives of black and brown people in America — your fellow citizens — but appear to be a direct endorsement of violence against these citizens exercising their constitutional right to protest.

In light of this, we call on the NRA to take the following actions:

Immediately remove the recent and dangerous propaganda videos narrated by conservative talk radio host Dana Loesch. Issue an apology to the American people for the video you sponsored, which bears your name and logo, as it suggests armed violence against communities of color, progressives and anyone who does not agree with this Administration’s policies. Make a statement to defend Philando Castile’s right as a gun owner and demand the Department of Justice indict the police officer who killed him for violating his Second Amendment rights. This call is clearly in line with the mission and purpose of the NRA as an organization that purports to be the lobby and defender of the right to bear arms.

Mr. LaPierre, before the Second Amendment was the First Amendment.

The advertisement released by the NRA is a direct attack on people color, progressives and anyone who exercises their First Amendment right to protest. At a time when our nation is seeing a rise in racially charged incidents and violence motivated by hate speech, it is unconscionable for a powerful organization like yours to unashamedly peddle an “us versus them” narrative. You are calling for our grassroots, nonviolent resistance movement to be met with violence.

Friday, June 30, will mark two weeks since Officer Yanez was acquitted for shooting and killing Philando Castile in Minnesota. In that time, the NRA has failed to make any statement defending the civil rights of Mr. Castile, a law-abiding gun owner who can be heard in the video footage clearly notifying the office that he was carrying a licensed firearm.

Your organization claims to stand for the second Amendment rights of all Americans, but instead of affirming Mr. Castile’s constitutional right to carry his gun, you released this vicious and incendiary video calling for armed conflict.

As a black woman, as a mother, as someone directly impacted by gun violence, as an American citizen, I am traumatized and alarmed, and so are my sisters and siblings who are part of the Women’s March. It is clear that your organization does not value the constitutional rights nor the human rights of any of us . Unless the NRA takes immediate action, the Women’s March will exercise our First Amendment rights by calling for a mass mobilization.

We will not be intimated into silence.

Sincerely,

Tamika D. Mallory, Co-President, Women’s March Inc.