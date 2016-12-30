Watch This Adorable Toddler Nail The Water Bottle Challenge (And Dab In Celebration)

The water bottle challenge and the dab are two phenomena that have veritably swept the nation. One adorable toddler has mastered both.
Country singer and television host Matt Rogers posted a video of his adorable daughter Sam nailing the water bottle challenge and celebrating with the dab on Facebook.
“My baby girl sticks the #BottleFlip and finishes with the #dab” he wrote in the caption.
Rogers’ video has reached over 13 million views, and the comments section is filled with nearly 75,000 responses.
As one commenter summed up, the video is pure “cuteness overload!”
Also on HuffPost
More:Matt Rogers Rogers Plus
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW PARENTS
HuffPost Parents offers a daily dose of personal stories, helpful advice and comedic takes on what it’s like to raise kids today. Learn more
Newsletter