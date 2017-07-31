Watch U.S. Women's Soccer Pull Off Jaw-Dropping Comeback Over Brazil

The U.S. women’s national soccer team went from awful to awesome in a hurry on Sunday against Brazil.

The Americans entered the Tournament of Nations match in San Diego having lost to Australia for the first time after 27 straight victories ― and they trailed Brazil 3–1 with time running out, the Washington Post noted.

Then the Americans played like champs, scoring three goals in nine minutes to stun the Brazilians, 4-3.

Christen Press (80th minute), Megan Rapinoe (85th minute) and Julie Ertz (89th minute) did the honors. Here they are:

How the comeback started!



A sublime @mPinoe pass finds @ChristenPress, who brilliantly finishes for her 43rd career goal & second of 2017. pic.twitter.com/2FeKmu5T83 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) July 31, 2017

No angle? No problem for @mpinoe.



Her first goal since June 8, 2015 is the #USAvBRA equalizer! Watch and enjoy. pic.twitter.com/Xq5ZntsJp5 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) July 31, 2017

Different name, just as clutch.



In her 50th cap, @julieertz completes the rally to hand the #USWNT 3 points. Here’s tonight's game-winner! pic.twitter.com/x3LYrRyyFN — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) July 31, 2017