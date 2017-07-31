SPORTS
Watch U.S. Women's Soccer Pull Off Jaw-Dropping Comeback Over Brazil

It all happened in 9 minutes.

By Ron Dicker
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Julie Ertz reacts after scoring the game-winner against Brazil.

The U.S. women’s national soccer team went from awful to awesome in a hurry on Sunday against Brazil.

The Americans entered the Tournament of Nations match in San Diego having lost to Australia for the first time after 27 straight victories ― and they trailed Brazil 3–1 with time running out, the Washington Post noted.

Then the Americans played like champs, scoring three goals in nine minutes to stun the Brazilians, 4-3.

Christen Press (80th minute), Megan Rapinoe (85th minute) and Julie Ertz (89th minute) did the honors. Here they are:

As of Monday the Americans were ranked No. 1 in the world as of June 23. They sure played like it for nine minutes on Sunday.

 

