Watch What Happens to the Fourth Wall: Bravo TV's Continuing Challenge

Whether it be the extenuation of a Real Housewife's TV tenure, the hurling of outlandish and unlawful insults at a reunion show, or calls to the Watch What Happens Live phone lines. A highly entertaining Atlanta Housewife was allegedly fired for perpetuating a rape story about a cast mate, and last year, Andy halted calls coming in to WWHL after someone on the line asked a Housewife of a different franchise about a salacious storyline not on TV. It is in those moments when Andy looks taken aback and quiets drama and gossip (something he's mostly known for delighting in) that we know the fourth wall has been broken. This is not a part of the show, Andy's expression reads, and furthermore, it cannot be.

Radar Online Bravo’s Andy Cohen looking surprised

The looming threat of legal action between cast mates or fans playing up an alleged off-camera plot are blows to the careful crafting of production and what Bravo has packaged into a franchise. Also, while it seems impossible for some of the one-time characters or "friends of housewives" to not have heard of these Bravolebrities, on TV we see people who seem unfamiliar with or unfazed by characters' notoriety. On reunion shows at the end of seasons, these newbies come clean: "I watched the show beforehand" or "I didn't watch the show but crammed last season’s episodes when I knew I'd be on." When they claim to have not seen the show at all, we're instantly wary. However, professing ignorance is the ultimate act of not breaking the fourth wall and truly getting into character as the latest addition to a group of “friends" (if only friends for the duration of filming).

Bravo TV oh, the drama of (RHOC) reunions past!

Last season on Real Housewives of Atlanta, these aforementioned walls had to come down several times. Kenya Moore's angry ex Matt had had enough of producers and cameras capturing and potentially cultivating the chaos in their relationship. He was shown asking for the crew to go away and Kenya, bound by a contract and solemn about that commitment, responded by refusing his request. Though not stated outright, she essentially told Matt that she is in bed with Bravo, her main lover. Later on in the season at the reunion, her cast mate Kandi let Andy know she refused to be accused of rape any further on network television. It was a false insinuation that had played out well past its expiration date. Andy listened and the Housewife who uttered the accusation is not returning next season.

All About the Tea Kandi Buruss at last season’s heated RHOA reunion.

When veteran Housewife Vicki Gunvalson (Real Housewives of Orange County) helped her ex Brooks fake cancer (yes, that happened!) Bravo viewers were intent on busting him, aiding Vicki's cast mate Meghan King Edmonds who was already making calls to the imaging center he claimed to have visited. The center had to issue a statement after being inundated with calls from RHOC fans who couldn't help blurring the lines between TV and reality. In their defense, regardless of the cameras, a real person (though seemingly a caricature of one) was faking a real illness. Though Vicki would prove to be complicit in the fake cancer storyline, she is still a Housewife today despite cacophonous viewer demand to remove her from the show. Don't get me wrong: Vicki, the "OG Housewife" from the very first season of all Real Housewives shows, also had vociferous support from die-hard fans who stick by her no matter what.

Bravo TV Brooks Ayars and Vicki Gunvalson

Despite the act of blowing up phone lines at a medical facility, viewers were not acknowledged on RHOC the following season, nor will they ever be. The same goes for callers to WWHL and carryover to any Bravo show. Their accounts may bring sizzling details, but Bravo is interested in getting their own story. On the other hand, the Housewives will often respond to a story that is brought up by bloggers while mitigating how the rumors began and directly addressing cast mates instead of bloggers. The idea is that the general public wants to watch a group of housewives interacting in a “natural” setting rather than Housewives changed by fame and the public’s reaction to “reality stars.”

Viewers are the unsung heroes and the meddlesome unmentionables. In online forums, their theories and story leads fuel discussions and speculations. However, the answers to their questions and affirmations to the validity of rumors may or may not come while watching the TV shows...

Andy Cohen makes sure to patch the wall each time the foundation cracks.