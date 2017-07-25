Watching A Cricket Match and Soaking In Freedom

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

In case you missed it, England won the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 in cricket defeating India. I barely get to watch sports these days – or much of anything for that matter – but I was really glad I was able to see this.

Not only did I enjoy the cricket match itself, but I smiled at the thought of how hard these women worked and how much they were able to achieve. As is usually the case when I think about female empowerment and success, it made me think of my own daughters, who I am so proud of, because all three of them have worked incredibly hard and done so much to contribute to society.

They are everything strong women should be.

But it also made me think of how proud of this country, because women have achieved so much in a relatively short period of time. So much so, that we are able to celebrate their importance to humanity and the freedom they have to live their own independent lives.

In many other countries, sadly, women are denied rights and treated in an incredibly abusive manner. In these nations, women are not just treated as second class citizens; they are treated like property.

But here, many women do the exact same job as men and in a lot of cases, do that job at an even higher level.

Equality has always been the goal, and while reasonable minds can disagree over specific sex-based issues like abortion and mandatory paid maternity leave, it cannot be denied just how much progress women have made as a whole in the past few decades.

So much progress, in fact, that many women now earn more money than their husbands.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 38% of women are now the primary breadwinners in their households, a massive increase from three decades ago, when that number was under 20%.

What a great message that is for women to send to the countries in this world that are far more oppressive to females: some of you may think my sex makes me unequal, but here I am, doing everything a man can do and there isn’t a damn thing you can do about it! I’m strong, I’m independent, and I’m just as important to my job and society as a whole as any man ever could be!

Women in the United States live by that mantra every day, and show their value through the equality they have earned while letting those in countries where women don’t have these rights exactly what they are missing out on because of their oppression.