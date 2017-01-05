Haunted House Wedding

Melissa Cote and Tom Cowen, who both work at Spooky World Presents Nightmare New England in Litchfield, N.H., were married the night of Monday, Oct. 26, 2015, in front of the attraction's haunted house. During the ceremony, the justice of the peace encouraged them to "haunt and howl at the moon together as long as you shall live," and "to have and to hold from this night on, in madness and in haunting fun."