Watermelon “Pizza” = A Perfect Labor Day Recipe

Published on Clean Plates

By Lindsay Cohn

A perfect summer recipe has to be light, healthy and beautiful. It has to have just a few ingredients, be simple to make and require no cooking. And, of course, it has to be delicious and fun. Here it it: Our watermelon pizza.

Ripe, juicy watermelon is super-hydrating (it’s 92% water) and cooling, plus it’s loaded with electrolytes, including all-important potassium, so important to replace after sweating. For toppings, you have anthocyanin– and antioxidant-rich blueberries (which can help protect your skin), refreshing mint, tangy non-dairy feta​—made with fiber- and protein-packed almonds—and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. The result: A crowd-pleasing dish that’s guaranteed to be a hit at your next BBQ.

BIO: Lindsay Cohn is a wellness writer, yogi and essential oil enthusiast. You can follow her on Instagram at @lindsay_cohn and Twitter at @lindsay_cohn.

SERVES: 4

TOTAL TIME: 2 HOUR 25 MINUTES

ACTIVE TIME: 25 MINUTES

Ingredients

For Almond Feta:

1/2 cup whole almonds

2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 small clove garlic

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 Tablespoons water

For Pizza:

1 medium watermelon

5 mint leaves

1/3 cup blueberries

1 1/2 teapoons balsamic glaze

Directions

Make Almond Feta: Combine all ingredients in a food processor. Blend until smooth. Cover and refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours. Make pizza: Cut watermelon in half. Lay the flat sides down on a cutting board. Starting at the widest part, cut a 1-inch slice across both halves. Divide each piece into 4 slices. Place watermelon slices on a large plate or round serving dish. Top with mint leaves Measure 1 ounce of almond feta (store leftovers covered in the fridge for another use). Sprinkle over watermelon. Scatter blueberries over watermelon and drizzle "pizza" with balsamic glaze.

More of the latest healthy recipes, tips and nutrition news:

Connect With Us

Join the community at Clean Plates on Facebook