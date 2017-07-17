The Relationship between a student of Finance and a student of Poker; One mind towards Career Building

Reminiscing on the question of including poker skills on resumes, for investment and trading-platform employment opportunities...

Trading and Poker have some skill in common indeed (Image Source: DreamsTime)

Poker and trading are quite similar in many aspects. In both games, you take risks with your money.

However, are there actually any official correlation of these skill sets?

Towards answering recurring questions from enterprising finance students about the notion of investing significant time into playing poker as a hobby, to possibly shore up career antecedents.

I'll endeavor to follow this post through in line with such conversations.

Personally, I'm sure employers would like to see extracurricular interests besides studying. I'm also with the notion that starting a poker club at university (not betting real money of course) and trying to compete in the World Series of Poker might be worthwhile. If such wins anything in the future, they can write about the achievements on a resume, under the "interest" section. A trading candidate could list the tournaments he has won and the prize money. In any case, you can still make a few bucks by playing.

The questions that follow are, do employers look favourably on poker? Do you think it's worth investing significant time into poker (without compromising GPA)? Since poker is a social game, can we also take advantage of poker as a networking tool?

It's a tricky situation. You don't want to be seen as a gambler outright, usually people share that stuff down the road. Depending on the size and the culture of the shop you'll join, it could be a good idea to mention it in an interview to a dude interviewer. To give you some perspective, a man named George Hansen responded that he likes playing poker and he liked gambling. The shop he ended up with plays Liar's Dice amongst the staff, which is just as fun... but that never came up until only after he got in.

He also went on to say he would only suggest putting poker on a resume if one were a professional and had some type of account to show the successful track record (implying proper risk management). Otherwise, it's not advisable to put this on a resume, because it only would show that you are gambling and have no successful strategy or risk definitions.

Some groups and places love it, some are pretty indifferent. In a side of the business where you take calculated risks with money on the line, any sort of interest in related games is viewed as a plus.

Like all things though, be ready to defend your stuff because there are some pretty intelligent poker players working on Wall Street - Einhorn, Jason Strasser, etc. being prime examples. if you are good, then like all things, list it. Just be sure to back it up. Don't put poker on your resume unless you truly understand the nuances of the game.

There are many similar skills between trading and poker, and if pro-level poker tips ever comes up in an interview, be sure to mention some of these:

Math - both mental math while playing and any statistical analysis you do outside the game

Risk management/money management

Discipline, confidence and patience instilled by a sound poker strategy

The ability to take CALCULATED risk; i.e. pot odds, implied odds, risk/reward, preflop/postflop stack-to-pot ratios

The ability to adapt to the situation at hand - traders adapt to different types of markets (volatile,bullish,bearish,flat, etc) and poker players adapt to the playing styles of those at their table and the flow of the game

Psychological aspects: To me, this trumps all others. The ability to handle your emotions, is one of the most important skills in both trading and poker. You can't go on tilt and you can't have an ego. View money as points or chips. You should be able to play just as well as if you got stacked as if you just sat down at the table. Viewing poker as a game of mathematical probabilities helps with this, as it does with trading

Poker teaches you how to plan. You don't make a trade without having a plan (entry point, exit point, expected duration of trade, EV, expected profit, scenario analysis etc.) Likewise, you don't put chips in the pot without planning ahead and judging how big you want the pot to be by the time the river comes (pot control/commitment).

Social aspect: After all, the ability to network can greatly help your career and the bigger your network, the better your chances. You need to know how to interact with different types of people, as no two are the same. On no other place on Earth do I see as diverse a group of people as I do on a poker table. Your average table could be comprised of young, old, black, asian, women, and anyone from dirt poor to multimillionaire.

Plenty others are encompassed, which are not listed here as well.

For those who say poker is gambling, then you don't know how to play or never even played at all. It's one of the only games where you don't play against the house, you just pay the house to play. If you don't know what your doing, then you could argue its gambling but if you're a competent player in the LR, the odd's on your side.

To the OP, play as much poker as you can without sacrificing grades and following the markets.

To add... If you can talk it up in your interview... do it! With many of these things its about your ability communicate something about the experience that helps.

Game theory, bankroll management, quick and accurate mental math, plus EV decision making, risk/reward, statistics, acting/reacting without emotion, probability, ability to adapt to variable change, etc. all come into play in both poker and trading. Not to mention it requires sound poker coaching to attain such competence.

However, that being said, there are many that view poker as gambling, whenever you apply for a job, you need to critique your resume to fit what that particular firm/role is looking for. For some jobs you are applying for, you may not want to have poker on your resume, for others (certain trading firms and hedge funds) it may be an advantage.

The tricky thing here is to make sure you market this experience as a game of skill that you beat over a large statistical sample. Reference the analysis you completed while a pro that allowed you to maintain a high level of success. Explain how you pick and chose horses to back, and relate that to the stock market.

A detailed participation response by a student from Philadelphia, Merrill Jones went as, "To preface this, I have always been very interested in poker, specifically hold 'em. There are poker clubs at many top business schools that, I believe, seek to teach a liberal way of thinking through the game. My university did not have an organization like this; however, I was eventually able to found a similar club that focuses on what can be learned through poker, such as risk management, making decisions with limited information, etc...

I am not looking to just teach the game, but rather show how concepts from the game can be applied in business. Take for example Bill Gross of PIMCO. He's a huge poker player."

Poker isn’t one thing. It isn’t the same thing for everyone. And poker is just a game. And poker isn’t just a game.

Finally, the goal of a well-designed resume is to help the employer see how your skills will help them solve their problems. This is something that will vary greatly depending on the job you're applying to.

It’s certainly true that including poker on your resume will be very polarizing. The vast majority of the time, they will see poker and automatically eliminate you as a potential candidate. However, if you write about your poker experience in an intelligent and professional way and highlight the skills that you made a successful poker player, some of the more open-minded people will like your resume.

It may not happen frequently, but occasionally enough the person reading your resume will love poker, or at least know enough about it to be open-minded, and consider interviewing you. It will separate you from the myriad of resumes the company is filtering out and give you a chance to get an interview. At the very least it will be something unique and interesting that they might want to hear more about. And to the right eyes, it may even be something really impressive. Just as it can also be a perfect networking leverage at the right forums.

Best of luck in resolving your business and personal interests.