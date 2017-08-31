Ways To Keep Your Smartphone From Taking Over Your Life

When you go out in a bar or a club you want to socialize, dance and have fun. But if you walk into the closest bar you will see a completely different image. Instead of hanging out and dancing, people are tapping their smartphones.

jhallcomics

This is a common image nowadays, not only in bars, but all around us. Instead of enjoying life, people are spending their life staring at their phones. If you see a hot guy, you will chat about it with your friend, if you go to a new place, you check in, so everyone knows where you are. And the examples continue. Young people seem to be unable to actually live their life without a smartphone. Everyone seems to be in a race to show their virtual friends and followers the cool life they have.

But there's a catch: if you are spending your time tapping on the smartphone, you are not living that cool life! Humans need social interaction, but not virtual one – real one! No one says bury your smartphone and go live in a cave, but you can have a life without this device. No matter what science and parents say, smartphones did changed the world in the better, but they also brought us technology addiction and a wide array of other issues. But all these can be kept at bay. Just learn how to keep your smartphone from taking over your life, for a healthier living.

Live it, capture it and move on

There are times when our lives are amazing, so you want to capture those moments. Do it, then move on and continue to live the moment. Social media and smartphones are great for remembering awesome moments and sharing them with our friends, but don't spend that moment with the phone in hand. For example, instead of filming the concert, take couple of pictures, then listen to the live concert. Experience it and embrace it! Have fun and enjoy the moment, as it is unique and no picture can give it back to you. When you are back home and you have nothing to do, post the images you shot.

Take advantage of each opportunity to socialize

When you are in public and you have people around you, take advantage and socialize. When there is someone to talk to, talk! Give up on scrolling on your smartphone and talk about the latest news with people around you. Even if it's just small talk or a plain one, you are socializing. After you exchange couple of words with another human you will feel better, even if the conversation will be boring. Sometimes you might found that people around you are not paying attention to you, but to their smartphones – get over this and ask them something simple to start the conversation. If they don't want to be involved, leave them with their smartphone. But you might found out the person next to you wants to talk to another human just as much as you do.

Treat your smartphone like a simple device