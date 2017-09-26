3 Ways Women Can Increase Their Productivity

If you're like me, every day feels like a race against the clock to get everything done. I saw an article recently that explained how our perception of time passing faster than usual is not an illusion; it's a scientific fact. Which makes sense, right? I can't be alone in feeling like the days are getting shorter, and my to-do list is getting longer, and longer, and....

I spent many of my younger years exhausting myself with overwhelming workloads and crazy day-to-day schedules. Whether it was networking at the office Christmas party, or taking on more overtime hours than I could realistically handle, I was pushing myself straight in the direction of burn-out city.

Thankfully, I managed to allow myself time to take stock of everything before it was too late. I'm going to share with you these three simple, yet extremely effective ways that any of you can increase your productivity levels while keeping your stress levels down and your well-being in check.

One Thing at a Time

Women are notorious multi-taskers; it seems to be in our nature to insist on doing multiple things at once. The Hindu Goddess Durga is what springs to my mind (you know, the one with 18 hands... I bet she's a great multitasker).

We often assume that by doing many things at once, we will get more done overall. In reality, multitasking can cause you to lose focus, and stress out to the point where you don't complete the tasks well (or sometimes at all). The key to productivity is to simplify.

Shifting your attention not only causes you to lose your train of thought, but it also causes your brain to release cortisol (the stress hormone). You're much better off tackling one task at a time; your brain power will be used more efficiently as will your energy levels.

Move Your Body

When you exercise, the levels of oxygen and glucose that are available to your brain increase, which translates to you being able to think more clearly and focus better.

Starting your day with a short exercise session is one of the most effective ways you can boost your productivity levels. And yes, even you have time for this. Just 15-20 minutes of exercise is enough to boost your brain power for 2 hours afterward! You don't even need to wake up earlier or start work later; a short training session could replace the time you spend checking your phone in the morning or reading the paper.

Keep a Notebook

It may seem rudimentary what with all of the high-tech gadgets we have to remind, record and write with; but the simplicity of keeping a notebook is part of what makes it such a useful tool.