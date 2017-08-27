We Are All Jack Antonoff Casually Eating A Banana During The VMAs

Jack Antonoff wasn’t peeling Katy Perry’s monologue during 2017′s Video Music Awards.

The Bleachers singer was spotted chowing down on a banana while Perry spoke.

Obviously, Twitter loved the absurdity of the moment:

Jack Antonoff's face eating a banana at the #vmas is how i feel about 2017 so far... pic.twitter.com/TZ0k8TQXBR — JohnMark Conklin (@JMC289) August 28, 2017

They just filmed a dude eating a banana #VMAs — Afrojack (@afrojack) August 28, 2017

.@jackantonoff eating a banana in the middle of the #VMAs is kind of iconic pic.twitter.com/AlMdOLegFD — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) August 28, 2017

Jack Antonoff eating a banana in the audience during #VMAs intro is all of us, waiting for #LWYMMDmusicvideo pic.twitter.com/bRQ4Si50n0 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftDailyNews) August 28, 2017

Jack Antonoff bored and eating a banana during Katy Perry's intro is all of us watching this intro. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/QXgE3H3VIM — Hunter Ingram (@hunter_wesley) August 28, 2017

@jackantonoff is me eating a banana while Kathrine Perry talks 😂 — Alyssa (@Lyyssaaaa13) August 28, 2017

The apparently hungry Antonoff’s bored face during the early minutes of the show led some to speculate that his fruit-eating was blatant shade at the pop star’s ongoing beef with his friend, Taylor Swift.

Antonoff’s girlfriend, Lena Dunham, also couldn’t resist commenting on the candid moment:

My boyfriend just casually eating a banana at the VMAs is a good reminder of why we've been at it half a decade — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 28, 2017