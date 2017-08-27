ENTERTAINMENT
We Are All Jack Antonoff Casually Eating A Banana During The VMAs

"Jack Antonoff eating a banana at the VMAs is my aesthetic."

By Jenna Amatulli

Jack Antonoff wasn’t peeling Katy Perry’s monologue during 2017′s Video Music Awards.

The Bleachers singer was spotted chowing down on a banana while Perry spoke.

Obviously, Twitter loved the absurdity of the moment: 

The apparently hungry Antonoff’s bored face during the early minutes of the show led some to speculate that his fruit-eating was blatant shade at the pop star’s ongoing beef with his friend, Taylor Swift.

Antonoff’s girlfriend, Lena Dunham, also couldn’t resist commenting on the candid moment:

Dunham also tweeted later that Antonoff is a “true weirdo.” Weirdo or not, we think Jack is just ripe.

2017 MTV VMAs
