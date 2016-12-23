PARENTS

We Are All Mariah Carey's Son Dancing To 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

All we want for Christmas is to watch this little nugget on repeat.

12/23/2016 10:42 am ET
Taylor Pittman Parents Associate Editor, The Huffington Post

Mariah Carey’s son, Moroccan, definitely takes after his mama.

The singer posted a video on Thursday of her kid dancing around and singing along to her Christmas hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” ― in his pajamas in the kitchen, of course. We’ve all been there, Moroccan. 

Moroccan even seems to be able to mouth the words to the hit song, and is especially talented at dancing around with a gingerbread man.

Sweet moves, kid.

