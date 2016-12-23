We Are All Mariah Carey's Son Dancing To 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Mariah Carey’s son, Moroccan, definitely takes after his mama.
The singer posted a video on Thursday of her kid dancing around and singing along to her Christmas hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” ― in his pajamas in the kitchen, of course. We’ve all been there, Moroccan.
Moroccan even seems to be able to mouth the words to the hit song, and is especially talented at dancing around with a gingerbread man.
Sweet moves, kid.
Also on HuffPost
Santa Visits Babies In The NICU
More:Mariah Carey
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW PARENTS
HuffPost Parents offers a daily dose of personal stories, helpful advice and comedic takes on what it’s like to raise kids today. Learn more
Newsletter