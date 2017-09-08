"We Are All Reptiles In The Same Room " By Rev. Peter E. Bauer

The recent hurricanes ( i.e. Harvey and Irma ) have wrought much destruction and havoc in our country. People have been displaced from their homes due to flooding, and chemical plants have incurred fires which have spewed toxic material into the atmosphere. Resurgence of lines at gas stations has also occurred due to limited amounts of fuel. Here in South Texas, due to a panic that was generated by social media, there emerged long gas lines at many gas stations. This phenomenon brought back memories for me for the gas lines that occurred during the Arab Oil Embargo of the 1970’s. During that period of crisis, fist fights would break out between angry drivers waiting to get gas, even some people got shot.

Crisis, trauma can bring out the best in people. We have seen evidence of this during the recent hurricanes with strangers literally rescuing those who in need who were at risk of perishing while risking their own lives. Yet, this time can also bring out the worst in people. I was sitting in my car in line waiting to get gas. I backed up a little and suddenly, a man behind me was irate, screaming at me and gave me a Sicilian gesture of greeting.

When people get threatened or become fearful and insecure, it’s easy for the brain to respond to its most low and basic level-that being the reptilian brain, “ kill or be killed.” This reminds me of a poster that was popular during the 1960’s: two buzzards were looking out across the desert; there were carcasses on the ground. One buzzard said to another “to hell with patience, I’m going to go out and kill something. “

Even cities can turn aside in a callous fashion to the needs of its most vulnerable citizens. The city of Anaheim, Ca, the home of Disneyland, is not a happy place for some people. According to a recent article:

“ Somewhere in the southern California city of Anaheim, less than five miles from Disneyland, three porta-potties – two pink, one gray – are locked in a city storage facility. It’s not where they’re supposed to be.

They were meant for a dusty homeless encampment that sprawls along the west bank of the Santa Ana river, and is home to hundreds of men, women and children in tents and other makeshift shelters.

But the toilets are sitting unused after being confiscated by the city, and the residents have nowhere to relieve themselves except in the bushes, or in buckets, or in the cramped privacy of their own tents. Activists are up in arms over the primitive conditions in which camp inhabitants are living, and which, in their view, the local government appears to have sanctioned.

“This is a public health crisis for the homeless community,” said Mohammed Aly, a homeless advocate and lawyer who helped install the toilets. Not least it was a case, he said, of providing people with simple human dignity.

Aly pointed to a recent hepatitis A outbreak in San Diego as an example of what could happen if local leaders don’t take swift action. Fifteen people have died and hundreds more have been infected, most of them homeless, in a city where 24-hour restrooms are lacking and one of the best defenses against the disease is hand-washing. Even as the outbreak dragged on, San Diego was slow to provide temporary sinks.” The Guardian - Why confiscate a toilet? | Facebook https://pt-br.facebook.com/theguardian/posts/10155915596411323

Somehow, I don’t think Mickey and Minnie Mouse would approve. This behavior does not speak to being “the happiest place on earth “ I daresay, even Ebenezer Scrooge would blush !

Rather this attitude could be described in the words of the Old Testament Prophet

“And I will give them one heart, and a new spirit I will put within them. I will remove the heart of stone from their flesh and give them a heart of flesh.” Ezekiel 11:19.

Years ago, at Command Staff General College, I was in a room of other Army Reserve Officers. We were war gaming and strategizing where we would assign our resources in this operational battle campaign. I remember hearing some people talk about the drive for fighting and not showing much concern for what would happen to civilians especially those who would become victims of collateral damage.

The instructor for the class, an Army Reservist and lawyer, apparently sensed my exasperation. He motioned to me to come forward. I went to the front of the room and I wrote on the chalkboard:

“We are all reptiles in the same room “

The room was stunned, it was like dropping a neutron bomb.

Finally, the Army lawyer said:

“We have to remember that with war there are those who will suffer, that we won’t see as the war fighters, but who will be seen by the Mental Health professionals. “

Well said.

We can remain at a basic instinct level with the reptilian brain, or we can strive to utilize the higher functioning limbic and neocortex brain. The latter structures help us to express feelings and to process information.

In so doing, we can become more human and less reptilian !.