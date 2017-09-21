We​ Can’t Get Enough Of ​These Healthy, Homemade Granola Recipes

Published on Clean Plates

By Lindsay Cohn

Granola: It’s the perfect go-to food, whether you need a quick, hearty breakfast (with yogurt or your fave non-dairy milk) or a portable snack to take on a summer hike.

Unfortunately, it can also be one of those health-halo foods that’s easy to get wrong. With so many products lining store shelves, it’s tough to know which are good for you and which are loaded with additives and excess sugar.

Now for the good news: It’s ridiculously easy to make your own superfood granola, and then you not only control the sugar, but you also get to have the exact flavor you want. To get you started, here are four of our favorite, wholesome recipes—which, of course, are all dairy-, gluten- and refined sugar-free.

A base of high–fiber rolled oats and protein-packed quinoa gets a boost from pumpkin seeds, coconut flakes and adaptogenic maca. And instead of sugar, it’s sweetened with a touch of cancer-fighting maple syrup. (Per ½ cup: 95 calories, 5 grams fat, 11 grams carbs, 2 grams sugar, 12 grams fiber and 2.5 grams protein)

Chocolate for breakfast: Why not when it’s this granola, starring antioxidant-rich cacao powder, crunchy almonds and coconut flakes. Other goodies in this recipe include immunity-boosting honey (use maple syrup instead if you’re vegan), vanilla extract and coconut oil, which is loaded with metabolism-supporting medium-chain fatty acids (MCFAs). (Per ⅓ cup: 201 calories, 11 grams fat, 23 grams carbs, 8 grams sugar, 3 grams fiber and 4 grams protein)

That dynamic duo of rolled oats and quinoa show up again here, this time with super spice cinnamon to help balance blood sugar. Tangy, chewy cherries and crunchy toasted pecans add tons of flavor and texture—not to mention antioxidants and omegas. (Per ⅓ cup: 144 calories, 6 grams fat, 21 grams carbs, 6 grams sugar, 2 grams fiber and 3 grams protein)

Powered by sunflower, pumpkin, chia and hemp seeds—with an assist from oats and antioxidant-rich goji berries—this superfood granola is brimming with heart health- and energy-boosting benefits. A tasty trio of vanilla extract, sunflower seed butter and maple syrup round out this nutrient-rich recipe. (Per 1/4 cup: 240 calories, 10 grams fat, 34 grams carbs, 16 grams sugar, 4 grams fiber and 6 grams protein)

