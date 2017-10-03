We Can’t Unsee These Glorious Loaded Fried Chicken Finger Fries

If you love loaded fries, you’ll want to head to Bruxie, one of Southern California’s premier spots for fried chicken and waffle sandwiches, as soon as you can.

Bruxie has always excelled as the purveyor of ultra-savory fried chicken sandwiches, but now they’re stepping outside of their own shadow, and showing off some architectural skills with their newest limited-time menu item.

Behold, The Motherload! Bruxie’s cheesy, loaded tenders stacked with double-dipped chicken tenders on a bed of golden waffle fries, smothered in their signature spicy buffalo sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and avocado.

That’s not all – this behemoth also boasts pepperoncinis, crispy onion straws, and is complete with a sunny-side up egg. Because Bruxie knows exactly how we like it.

This mouthwatering extravaganza of flavors is only available for a limited time, so grab a fork and some friends and head to Bruxie to try The Motherload while you can!

If you love Bruxie’s delicious fried chicken and waffles as much as we do, you already know there might be a wait. We’ll see you there.

Photos by Peter Pham

By Evan Lancaster