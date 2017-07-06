We Combined Our Travel Photos From Opposite Sides Of The World, And What We Found Was Unreal

Over the past two years we have been exploring our planet, and trust us when we tell you that we’ve seen some incredible places. Beautiful places. Places we never knew existed until we reached them and dragged our jaws along. We’ve been hot beyond boiling and cold beyond freezing. We’ve had perfect sunsets, more than perfect sunrises, gloomy and cloudy days, and days where the sun didn’t go down #GottaLoveScandinavia
Now, 40 countries and 70 flights later, we have returned home with magical, life-changing memories...and 14,000 photographs. Yes, four-teen-THOUSAND.
Below you will see our collection of fantasy images (that we created after sifting through said 14,000 snaps) that will (hopefully) prove, that despite all our differences, living thousands of miles apart, places around the world are actually very similar, if you really take the time to look. If anything, we hope you walk away from this collection thinking, “how lucky we are, to call this planet, home”.
For more: @HowFarFromHome on Instagram or howfarfromhome.com
