We Combined Our Travel Photos From Opposite Sides Of The World, And What We Found Was Unreal

Over the past two years we have been exploring our planet, and trust us when we tell you that we’ve seen some incredible places. Beautiful places. Places we never knew existed until we reached them and dragged our jaws along. We’ve been hot beyond boiling and cold beyond freezing. We’ve had perfect sunsets, more than perfect sunrises, gloomy and cloudy days, and days where the sun didn’t go down #GottaLoveScandinavia

Now, 40 countries and 70 flights later, we have returned home with magical, life-changing memories...and 14,000 photographs. Yes, four-teen-THOUSAND.

Below you will see our collection of fantasy images (that we created after sifting through said 14,000 snaps) that will (hopefully) prove, that despite all our differences, living thousands of miles apart, places around the world are actually very similar, if you really take the time to look. If anything, we hope you walk away from this collection thinking, “how lucky we are, to call this planet, home”.

For more: @HowFarFromHome on Instagram or howfarfromhome.com

@howfarfromhome on Instagram Tower Bridge in London vs Brooklyn Bridge in New York

@HOWFARFROMHOME ON INSTAGRAM Bryce Canyon in USA vs The Dolomites in Italy

@HOWFARFROMHOME ON INSTAGRAM Alberta in Canada vs Järpen in Sweden

@HOWFARFROMHOME ON INSTAGRAM Summertime in Iceland vs Wintertime in Germany

@HOWFARFROMHOME ON INSTAGRAM Banff National Park in Canada vs Tsitsikamma National Park in South Africa

@HOWFARFROMHOME ON INSTAGRAM Forests in Norway vs Forests in Japan

@HOWFARFROMHOME ON INSTAGRAM The Alps in Austria vs The Drakensberg in South Africa

@HOWFARFROMHOME ON INSTAGRAM Sydney Flora in Australia vs Bali Flora in Indonesia

@HOWFARFROMHOME ON INSTAGRAM Sunrise on Vancouver Island in Canada vs Sunrise on Poros Island in Greece

@HOWFARFROMHOME ON INSTAGRAM Architecture in Italy vs Architecture in Germany

@HOWFARFROMHOME ON INSTAGRAM Lake Tekapo in New Zealand vs Lake Wolfgang in Austria