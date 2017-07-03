We Dare You Not To Laugh At This Ridiculous 'Doctor Who' Video

Um, remember when villains were scary? Well, social media can kind of ruin that.

The official “Doctor Who” Twitter account posted a video Sunday of a behind-the-scenes stunt day on set and it was hilarious. Our favorite enemies of the Doctor were filmed doing their stunts with explosives. It should be a video filled with tons of “ooh” and “aah” moments, but that’s not really the show’s style.

Check it out.

There's nothing we enjoy quite as much as a great Cyberman stunt!#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/RNVz0a62Tj — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) July 2, 2017

There are some things that can’t be unseen.

How are Whovians supposed to be afraid of the Cybermen when all we can see now are their aluminum-looking bodies jumping on trampolines? It doesn’t even look hard. They just look like fourth-graders at a birthday party.

Well, except for the pyrotechnics.

Couldn’t the trampolines be at least a little more sonic?

Let us never forget that the Cybermen are the dastardly villains that tore apart Rose Tyler and the Tenth Doctor, played by the iconic duo Billie Piper and David Tennant. These cybernetic humanoids have been striking fear and anger into the hearts of Whovians since 1966, almost as long as the Daleks. They were supposed to represent cold-hearted evil.

Now all they represent is that time you belly-flopped on a trampoline.

We suppose this was the show’s way of apologizing for the heart-wrenching finale to Peter Capaldi’s run as the Doctor. He’ll still appear in the Christmas special, but hardly anything can beat the emotional ending that already played out.