We Drove One Block To Target

During the hurricane, we needed frozen pizza. It was really important. Important enough to brave Hurricane Irma. But opening the door to the outside. . .we realized that the storm was fierce, so instead of walking the one block to our nearby Target. . . .we drove.

Looking back. It might not have been the wisest choice. . .but we were really hungry, and frozen pizza just sounded good. It was raining and there was lots of wind, but nowhere near the kind of gusts that had Gilligan holding onto a palm tree and being lifted off his feet. . . his body parallel to the ground.

We weren’t able to park very close to the store because of all the other shoppers who had the same idea we did. We parked 10 cars back from the front of the store, and ran through the rain to the entrance. There were plenty of people inside. Someone was buying a DVD player (which I thought was optimistic because parts of Atlanta had already lost electrical power). Lots of folks had water, candles and flashlights in their carts. The roof in the Target store was leaking, but other than that, we didn’t notice any storm damage. The clerk told us that 7 employees were running the whole store, because 25 of the staff hadn’t been able to show up.

The danger and excitement of the storm made our supper taste even better, when we finally got back home and fired up our oven.

Just yesterday we got the key to our mailbox. The mailbox was full of the previous tenants mail. Lots of catalogs and plenty of junk mail. We went through it thoroughly looking for clues, for a Trixie Belden/Nancy Drew style mystery. Who was this guy? He liked to shop, and must have been a clothes horse, but there was nothing to spark our imagination and sadly, all his junk mail got recycled.

Today Mabel got a piece of mail addressed to her! It’s a temporary membership to a local gym. She’d signed up online and made a point of letting me know she was doing this by herself. I was not invited (or welcome) to join her. Fine. Didn’t want to go there anyway.

This has been an auspicious week. I had a great meeting yesterday with a talent agency, and starting next week I’ll have representation! I’ll wait with the details since nothing is for sure in this world, but the meeting went well and to celebrate Mabel and I went to supper at a nearby grocery store buffet. They were giving out all sorts of free samples. . . . or appetizers as I like to call them. The grapes were good, chips were good, and since it was our lucky day, they had large sized pizza samples. Does it get any better? Don’t think so. For the Harry Potter fans out there, it was like I had Felix Felicis for breakfast.

After supper we decided to stroll around a nearby mall instead of sitting in congested rush hour highway traffic. A trip of a mile and a half can take 20 minutes by car when the traffic is at it’s height. A lady approached us asking politely if I’d take a short survey, mentioning it was a paid gig. I was hired! My first paid gig in Atlanta! The pay would be 10 dollars and she told me it would only take 15 minutes. It took an hour. humph. Classic bait and switch. Afterward Mabel got offered a candy bar for waiting so patiently, but the selection of candy was sketchy at best. We shared her generic bag of M&M’s and vowed to eat healthier tomorrow.

Speaking of tomorrow, there IS a Trixie Belden style mystery afoot. After some careful sleuthing on my part, I discovered a storage closet comes with our apartment. I was beyond elated because our place is small. How small? The two drawers in the kitchen (there are only two) are 9 inches wide. A regular cutlery holder will not fit in them so the knives, forks and spoons have to co-mingle in a clump. It seems indecent.