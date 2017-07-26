We Have A Navy Veteran To Thank For The Transgender Pride Flag

Monica Helms, a trans woman who served in the Navy from 1970-1978, created the original pink, white and blue transgender pride flag.

As a trans veteran, Helms’ existence is more revolutionary than ever after the recent news that President Donald Trump will no longer allow trans people from serving in the military.

On Wednesday morning, Trump announced on Twitter that trans people will be banned from serving, tweeting that the U.S. cannot be “burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

BuzzFeed’s LGBT channel sat down with Helms on July 24 ― before the news of the ban broke ― to talk about her life and what inspired her to create the trans pride flag. Helms, who currently lives in Georgia with her partner, told BuzzFeed that she created the flag in 1999 after meeting Michael Page, the man who created the bisexual pride flag.

“We were talking and [Page] said, ’You know the trans community needs a flag too,” Helms told BuzzFeed in the video below. “And all of a sudden the pattern and colors came to me.”

Watch the full video below.

Helms said she made the flag herself and began bringing it with her everywhere, including pride parades and color guard marches. In 2013, she said she started seeing the flag across the U.S. and around the world. The next year, Helms donated the flag to the Smithsonian Design Museum.

“I think the colors meant something to people,” Helms told BuzzFeed. “The fact that the white strip is for people that are non binary — [who] feel that they don’t have a gender — that sort of helps cover them. And those people who want to be a part of the binary, they’re included in it with the colors.”