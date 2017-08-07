We Have Somehow Lost The Ability To Talk To Each Other

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

Recently, I was at the airport coming back from another long business trip when I overheard a conversation between two people that just made me shake my head.

The two men, who appeared to be friends, were talking about an ad they had recently seen on television promoting “Right to Work,” which essentially describes a measure intended to allow employees the choice of whether or not they must join a union as a condition of employment – basically, open shop as opposed to closed shop.

One of the men said, “should help open up some job opportunities,” to which the other man replied, with complete seriousness, “come on, you know all that anti-union talk is just coded racism and bigotry.”

Now, I did not stay around long enough to hear the rest of the conversation, but that brief window into the chat seemed beyond strange to me.

Whether or not “Right to Work” is a good idea is a very long and complex discussion, one I’m not going to wade into today.

But the fact that one of the men immediately jumped to an argument that had nothing to do with the actual merits of the issue made me realize just how sad debate in this country has gotten.

Instead of making reasoned arguments, so many of us just yell, “racist!” “sexist!” “Un-American!” “Un-Patriotic!” to the point of ridiculousness.

If you were against the Iraq War, you hated the troops. If you disliked President Obama’s policies, you were a racist who hated a black man being in charge. If you think the Russia allegations are more smoke than fire, you’re a “Kremlin stooge.” And if you report anything negative about the president, you are “fake news.”

It would be funny if it wasn’t so sad.

Unfortunately, it appears we have lost the ability to have any kind of reasoned discussion about anything. This has always been the case in some circles, but today, it may be worse than I’ve ever seen. A 24 hour news cycle built on sensationalism combined with people who work themselves into a frenzy all day on social media seems to have turned even normal people into talking point spouting lunatics who would rather shut down an argument with ad-hominem name calling than have meaningful discussions about serious issues.

I’ve heard it suggested that somehow this is President Trump’s fault because of the crude language he uses and the insults he lobs on Twitter, but he seems to me to be the culmination of what was already building rather than the cause of it.

As a doctor, I wish I had a cure for this problem to go along with the diagnosis, but I don’t. People aren’t going to abandon social media or stop filling their heads with angry rhetoric any time soon, so the only thing you can really do is unplug from it all from time to time and attend to what’s really important: your friends and family. That is what I try to do and somehow I have managed to keep my sanity throughout all of this craziness.