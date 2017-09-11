We Have Two Infrastructures to Rebuild

Ten days of flooding in Southeast Asia, Hurricanes Harvey and Irma (and maybe Jose), wildfires raging in the Pacific Northwest and an 8.2 magnitude earthquake in neighboring Mexico have changed our global agenda for years to come. Natural disasters result in a re-assessment of our physical infrastructure, of what is important and what we can do better. Disaster should also be an opportunity to re-assess our infrastructure of compassion for those whose lives have been torn asunder.

Some say charity begins at home, yet in Houston 575,000 people are not eligible for FEMA assistance. In Florida, 850,000 are not eligible. Moreover, since FEMA is housed with ICE in the Department of Homeland Security, families without documentation are not likely to seek assistance. Where will they go to find sanctuary? Ironically, today was the day Texas would have officially outlawed sanctuary cities (were it not for another wise intervention of a federal judge).

The strength of our nation will be on full display to the world as we rebuild our own impacted states and territories, and in how we support recovery in Southeast Asia, where US-based companies employ thousands, and Mexico, one of the engines of the US economy. We can expect to hear much discussion about the physical infrastructure (no doubt limited to the US), but I believe that the more important test of who we are as a people will be in how we rebuild the infrastructure of compassion. How we treat people without regard to their documentation is the true measure. The Dalai Lama links compassion and love as two aspects of same thing: compassion is the wish for another being to be free from suffering; love is wanting them to have happiness.

Providing emergency assistance for all would be a wise and kind beginning. After all, construction, agriculture, and core support services often depend on unauthorized immigrants and their willingness to provide value to our nation.

Postponing NAFTA talks and stepping away from the “wall” would be two good next steps.