'We Love You, Sally Carmichael!' Is A Hilarious, Heartwarming, Clean Comedy

Looking for a funny, family-friendly Hollywood movie that isn’t just for kids? Well, look no further! A new film, ‘We Love You, Sally Carmichael!’ is a hilarious, heartwarming, and clean comedy that the whole family can enjoy.

‘We Love You, Sally Carmichael!’ follows the story of Simon Hayes, an author who is ashamed to have secretly written “Siren.” In the movie, “Siren” is an incredibly popular series of young adult romance novels (written under the pen name of Sally Carmichael) that chronicle the epic love story between a human girl and a merman.

An indy film, ‘Sally Carmichael’ exceeded expectations at 2017 Cannes Film Market and has since expanded to theaters and soon to formats worldwide. “It’s a comedy, a love story, and a very sweet and funny look at fandom and our obsessive love of popular culture,” says Daryn Tufts, the screenwriter of the film. “[It’s] gaining momentum and picking up great reviews along the way.”

After watching the film, the reason for its success is obvious: the talent. ‘Sally Carmichael’ contains an all-star cast (and crew) with INCREDIBLE talent, including: Christopher Goram, who is, perhaps best known as the blind CIA officer, Auggie Anderson, in USA Network’s “Covert Affairs;” Elizabeth Tulloch, most recognizable to audiences as Juliette Silverton from NBC’s long-running series “Grimm;” Sebastian Roché, who is currently re-curring on “The Man in The High Castle” and HBO’s “The Young Pope;” three time Emmy nominee Jack McBrayer, best-known as the lovable Kenneth on “30 Rock;” and Paula Marshall, who starred opposite Jay Mohr in the popular CBS series “Gary Unmarried.” (As a side note, Sebastian Roché is one of my favorite actors and his comedic performance in ‘Sally Carmichael’ was outstanding!)

In an exclusive interview, Adam Abel, the film’s producer, said that “The daily onset environment was filled with laugh-out-loud moments. . . one that stands out in my memory is when Simon (Christopher Gorham) finds himself somewhat trapped in a book club meeting for the series he has secretly written under the pen name ‘Sally Carmichael.’” According to Abel, filming the scene was so funny that Abel and his crew had to “bite their tongues” to keep themselves from ruining the audio. “[As soon as the director] would call ‘cut’ our crew would start laughing. It has been fun to see the same response from audiences who have watched the film. It truly has some laugh-out-loud moments.”

Funny and charming, ‘Sally Carmichael’ is a must-see film and well-deserving of it’s universal praise. Five stars!