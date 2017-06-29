We must empower the voices of those on the front line of the global education crisis

Conversations about education reform often fail to include those directly affected. Our new campaign gives a voice to parents, teachers and pupils in Africa and India who live in some of the poorest communities in the world. It cannot be right that there are so many western voices in the debate about improving education in low and middle income countries, and yet so few voices of those on the front-line who live and breathe the consequences of failing education systems every day.

To help change this, Bridge has created a series of short films to shine a light on pupils and families living in often extreme poverty, who are choosing quality schools and striving to escape the cycle of poverty in which many are trapped. These mothers, fathers, children and teachers make clear that they are determined to craft a better life for their children, their pupils and themselves through education.

Kristen, Samuel and Rose are among those who talk about how the education provided by Bridge International Academies has changed their lives. You can help to empower their voices. I am asking people across the world to share their stories, because it’s vital we raise public awareness of the need for high-quality affordable education options worldwide. Only when more people realise there is global crisis in education, will we generate enough political will to make bold improvements inside the systems that are letting children down.

Listen to those featured in the films who understand what’s at stake for their lives, their children’s lives and the future of their communities. They show how education transforms lives, and their stories are being shared around the world with the rallying cry of #MyBridge.

So please, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter handle, and spread their message.

They are a microcosm of the bigger picture. Worldwide, there are 263 million children and young people out of school, of which 61 million are primary school aged children. In addition, there are an estimated 330 million children who are in school, but not learning. The most recent official estimate puts the global shortage of teachers at 69 million.

The social enterprise I co-founded nine years ago, Bridge, runs schools in communities such as the notorious Nairobi Matabre slum, the Al-Shabaab region of northeast Kenya, the poorest parts of Nigeria’s Alimosho area, impoverished towns of eastern India, and across places once torn apart by Ebola and civil war in Liberia. These schools are reaching communities that are often forgotten and helping to change lives.

Our pupils consistently outperform their peers in national exams, win scholarships to prestigious schools in their home countries and the USA. Bridge graduates are following their dreams of becoming doctors, engineers, lawyers and much more.

Kristen said of her son, who studies at a Bridge primary school, “Since he joined Bridge, he’s doing very well. I didn’t know my son could achieve such amazing, amazing results. But I thank God.”

Samuel Maynde, a Bridge teacher in Uganda, said, “When I see the child is progressing, I feel very happy, because it means that I am doing great work.”

Rose, mother of a pupil at Bridge said, “Because of Bridge, I think my daughter is going to go very far. Since I brought her here, she has really improved. She is among the top. I like the teaching, the teachers, the management. In fact, I want her to go to university, and then to go abroad.”