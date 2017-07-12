We need More Bosses to Honor Mental Health Issues, and be Financially Prepared For It When They Don’t

Have you seen the exchange between Madalyn Parker, and her boss, Ben Congleton? She sent an email to her team saying that she was taking a few days off to take care of her mental health. She was open and honest about it. He boss’ response astonished a lot of people:

Madalyn Parker- Twitter

Her boss was supportive of her need to take care of herself- including her mental health. As a person who struggles with anxiety and depression, the support of someone who recognized that taking care of yourself mentally is just as important as taking care of yourself physically is astounding. Not every boss is like that.

Mental health is still stigmatized. I know that a lot of people wouldn’t hesitate to call in sick to a job if they had a flu, but would try to soldier through having an anxiety attack. I know. I’ve done it. There is sympathy when you’re physically ill, but annoyance when you’re mentally ill. I know, I’d dealt with it. I had a slight recurrence of Conversion Disorder as I was dealing with the death of my Step-Grandma, and when I called in sick to work, I was chastised for not coming in. I wasn’t able to use my legs well, and was walking with a walker, but it was made very plain to me that missing work was not only inconveniencing the manager, but my co-workers as well. In fact, I was told that they were going to “reassess my employment” if I continued to miss work. I had missed ONE day. However, the co-worker who had recently had an accident wasn’t shamed for calling in. I felt terrible about missing work, but I couldn’t WALK. After talking to my psychiatrist, my parents, and thinking about what was best for me, I quit that job.

I quit because I felt that taking care of my mental health was worth more than a job that was making me sick with stress. I was lucky I was in a position to quit. I live at home with my parents, I have another job managing the social media for my local animal shelter, and I had firm grasp of my finances.

