We Need More Severe Mental Illness Awareness

The National Press Club in D.C., in my opinion, is definitely an unexploited media resource which is such a shame, especially because of how much coverage they get on extremely important topics. For example, the most recent streamed video I watched was a live coverage of a panel hosted to talk about the awareness of opioid addiction and severe mental illness help at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. After listening to the panelists, I felt compelled to learn more, only to have wished all I had found out were not true. The truth was unbearable...is unbearable. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), “approximately 1 in 5 youth aged 13–18 (21.4%) experiences a severe mental disorder at some point during their life.” For a 19 year old college student who has had her fair share of anxiety and stress-related life crises, I am appalled and deeply saddened to hear about how many of my own age cohort are living with and going through such grave experiences. The worst part being, that the numbers do not seem to be decreasing anytime soon.

Why is it that these numbers are substantially high? I mean it is post 9/11 and I cannot say that I have lived through any major event that has struck me as alarmingly life-threatening. I believe that my generation has not endured the stress of any major attack like our parents have, and yet, our severe mental illness diagnosed patients are among the highest. Why is that? Is it because of tests and exams and the stress of successful futures? Is it because of social media and the fear of being judged or not accepted? If that is the case, then that is something that I truly am saddened by because I believe that that is a problem we as a society can fix, one that is within our control. It is not life-threatening such as terrorist attacks or natural disaster worthy. We need to increase the awareness for the sake of healthier generations to come if the pressure we put on our kids of tests, exams, things that do not/should not strike fear in terms of our future.