When the topic of the future, my major, or a career path comes up in a conversation, I’m immediately transported into a full blown existential crisis. It’s not that I don’t know what I want to do — well, kinda that, actually — it’s the fact of there being many variables that influence students to pull away from their first career choice as a result of overwhelming self-doubt and uncertainty. This comes from stigmas, misconceptions and the fear of being financially unstable that society crushes students with.

I know I’m not alone with this, either.

I came across on article on my Twitter timeline yesterday titled something along the lines of: “10 Majors You Should Rethink in 2017 if You Want to be Successful”. The top 10 majors are, as anyone could probably guess, a variety of degrees within the arts.

Writing articles like these are doing students a disservice rather than a favor. While their intention, as the writer of the piece, is to help guide students on the right path to being financially stable and successful, they’re actually driving students away from their passions — which is the main variable in what will make them financially stable and successful in the end. In short: they’ve completely lost the plot.

I know for a fact this isn’t the only article of this nature that’s floating around in publications. There are many pieces that are written with pure intentions of helping guide a teenager in the right direction so they don’t make the same mistakes the writer did. Usually, these pieces end up turning out bias and overwhelmingly pessimistic and discouraging. 99% of the time you can tell the writer is bitter their ideal career didn’t work out the way they wanted it to, and the only option left is to bash the entire field as self-satisfying revenge.

When students go searching for job fields and the success rates within a major, they’ll stumble across these articles and have the initial reaction of defeat. They’ll most likely abandon the thought completely, and go back to square one with a Google search of “x University major catalogue list”.

I know, as I’ve been stuck in this cycle practically since the womb.

We’re taught from a young age that if you choose not to continue your academic career, then you’re setting yourself up for an inevitable failure of a life on every count. Teachers, especially high school teachers, use fear and intimidation methods to drill into student’s heads that if you don’t have a college degree, then you’ll be stuck working a minimum wage job for the rest of your life. They tell us we’ll struggle to make ends meet, put food on the table for our future families, and we’ll be unhappy. I’m sure we’ve all heard: “You don’t want to be flipping burgers for the rest of your life, do you?”

We’re told that degrees that aren’t in business, engineering, or technology are useless. ‘Useless’ meaning you won’t have a successful career, which will lead you to be broke, which leads to an unhappy life.

The flaw in this logic is automatically assuming financial security is synonymous with success, and happiness is part of the bundle that comes free when you have everything else. Success looks different to everyone, as it’s subjective. Happiness doesn’t ferment in your bank account and just seep out when it’s ripe, or when you hit a six figure balance.

To assume everyone’s goal in life is to be successful is fair because, in theory, it is. We, as human beings, have a need to feel important and achieve success. However, it’s critical we keep in mind success is subjective.

A man who works 10 hours a day, 6 days a week to support his family at a job that others might see as torturous could consider him to sit at the same level of success that a millionaire who works from his home office on his yacht does. The working class man defines success as making enough money for his family to live comfortably and healthily. The millionaire on the yacht defines success through materialistic things and social standing. Both the working man and the millionaire are successful, because it is what they consider themselves to be. As I said: success is subjective.

Assuming that the goal outcome of obtaining a degree is to be successful, which in this case is synonymous with striking it rich and famous, it’s an unspoken guarantee that your degree is a golden ticket to instant success.

It’s implied that once you get rewarded your degree, that piece of paper is the key that will unlock any door of opportunity. You don’t have to do anything anymore, right? I mean… you already got the hard work out of the way, you have your degree, the rest is easy, right? You just show up, whip out that degree, slide over your bank account and routing number and the next day you’ll wake-up in a marble bathtub of diamonds.

Except… you still have to work. Your degree will most likely score you an entry level position, and from there you’ll need to work to climb the career ladder in your field. Your degree isn’t a success magnet and the success will not come find you.

There are plenty of people who are degree holders yet still struggle to make ends meet because they didn’t use their degree to its full potential. You could graduate with a degree and sit at home doing nothing. You could graduate with a degree and get stuck with a minimum wage job for 5 years because there are no job openings for you. A degree isn’t a ticket to success, you have to put work into it to move forward.

This goes back to the misconception people have surrounding the topic of success. It’s assumed success will come to you, rather than you chase after it. People sit around and wonder why they aren’t rich or famous yet when they haven’t done anything to propel themselves in that direction. In reality, the formula to success is passion(determination + hard work + consistency).

Success = Passion(determination + hard work + consistency)

People are reluctant to realize that if you want something, you need to go after it with all you have. Most people do this and start out strong, yet give up when they don’t see immediate signs of success. It doesn’t happen to just anyone overnight, and it most likely won’t happen overnight for you.

Within the arts field: practice your craft as much as possible. Perfect it. Work work work work and keep working. Hard work is a thousand times more effective than luck and chance combined. Work work work work and keep working.

It’s also worthy to note that a majority of people who graduate with degrees don’t go into the career field that their degrees are in. This is due to degrees being more flexible than we think.

Most assume if you’re majoring in English, obviously you want to be an English teacher. If you’re a Theatre major, they assume your only career option is to sign on with a company or make it big in NYC or LA, when degrees show more than just a training in a subject. An English degree shows written communication skills that are vital in a large range of career fields. Theatre degrees show public speaking skills that are also vital in a large range of career fields, especially communications.

Work work work work and keep working.

Lastly, when talking about the formula to success, passion is the main variable. We tend to forget passion drives everything. Passion is the foundation of sure success; passion is everything. Without passion, you are guaranteed failure. It doesn’t necessarily mean career failure, financial failure, etc. If you take on a career you have no interest in just for financial stability, it will eventually drain you and leave you deep down unhappy and regretful. Even though you’ll be financially secure and successful in your field, you’re left with the nagging “what if I would’ve followed that passion…” thought. This, at the end of the day, means you’ve met failure despite everything else.

We need to stop telling students to ignore their passions and choose financially smart career paths. We need to stop chasing them away from the arts by fear and intimidation. We need to stop pretending like these careers don’t exist, and recognize that the arts play a vital role in society as a whole.

Instead, we need to encourage students to work harder at their passions. We need to motivate them and push them into their individual paths where they will excel the most, fit to their personal talents and passions. We need to stress the importance of hard work and passions, rather than taking easy ways out because of fear of failure.

Passion is the foundation of sure success; passion is everything.

We need to start telling students to find their passions, not run from them. At the end of the day, when you follow something that you’re passionate about, you’re naturally going to do anything and everything in your power to reach those goals. I cannot stress this enough: passion drives you and it is everything.