We Need to Talk: It’s About Our Future

In just a few weeks, leaders from around the world will convene at the United Nations for a dialogue on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We at Essity will be among them. Supporting the delivery of the SDGs allows companies to contribute to a better world. And it can also create business opportunities and enable businesses to grow and fulfill their purpose.

The Global Goals are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

Given the challenges the world faces today, these goals may sound too overwhelming to be achieved. For any one country or company, they are. But by working together, and focusing on the areas where we each have unique resources or expertise, we can have a significant impact.

We are committed to connecting our business operations to the fulfillment of the SDGs. When we focus our efforts in this way we uncover innovative and collaborative solutions to create shared value, that is to create value for people, nature, the society as well as for the company.

At Essity, we make hygiene and health products and solutions that support well-being. Connecting this to the support of the SDGs we are working to enable more people every day to enjoy a fuller life by offering access to sustainable hygiene and health solutions and providing hygiene and health education. At the same time we are partnering with NGOs like the United Nations Foundations, the Water Supply and Sanitation Collaboration Council, and others around the world, to break the silence around issues like menstruation and incontinence. We are also showcasing the economic value of hygiene and health as well as the impact of innovations in this space.

All 17 of the SDGs are critically important and most businesses can find ways to contribute to them in their day to day operations. We have chosen to prioritize our efforts around Good health and wellbeing, Gender equality, Clean water and sanitation, Responsible consumption and production, Climate action and Life on Land. Companies, large and small can also prioritize and contribute to one or several of the goals.

Here is how we are addressing the SGDs we have prioritized:

Good health and wellbeing – We are working to enable more people every day to enjoy a fuller life by offering access to sustainable hygiene and health solutions and providing hygiene and health education.

Gender equality – Breaking the silence around issues like menstruation and incontinence. Enable all people affected, such as women, girls, men and care-giving relatives, to fully participate in society.

Clean water and sanitation – Improve access to sustainable hygiene solutions where needed. Aim for efficient water management throughout the whole life cycle.

Responsible consumption and production – Contribute to a sustainable and circular society. Ensuring resource efficiency, product and service design with a life cycle perspective. We want to continuously improve the sustainability profile of our innovations and secure safe, environmentally and socially sound materials in our products.

Climate action – We are focused on carbon reduction throughout the life cycle, from responsible forest management, to energy in supplier’s and our own production, to the products we deliver to our consumers and customers.

Life on land – Responsible use of fiber and other materials from sustainable and renewable resources. Essity is committed to responsible forest management, preserve biodiversity and water quality in the eco systems

Since the early 1990s, Essity has worked with life cycle assessments, which involve a complete environmental analysis of a product’s value chain, from raw material, production and transport to use and waste management. As a result, our hygiene and health products have reduced their carbon footprint by up to 50% in recent years and we continue to work with resource-efficient products and new services for customers.

In addition to this we have adopted a new and ambitious waste production target. We believe that production at our sites should not generate waste. The new target states that materials and energy should be recovered from waste from all production units by 2030. Nothing should be sent to landfill after 2030.

Clearly there is much more to be done. Supporting the initiatives behind the SDGs has always been a core part of who Essity is as a company. Improving well-being for people everywhere is not just part of our mission statement, it’s who we are.