We need water science and technology research—now more than ever

Kanika Thakar The Stockholm International Water Institute Ryan Thorpe and Rachel Chang seen with Joan Rose receive the 2017 Stockholm Junior Water Prize which was presented to them by H.R.H. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden in Stockholm

Millions of people in the U.S. are without temporarily access to safe water and sanitation in the aftermath of the natural, public health and economic disasters from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. As sizable pockets of the country struggle to restore their infrastructure, it would be easy to overlook the award-winning water research of two New York Manhasset High School students—Rachel Chang and Ryan Thorpe http://www.siwi.org/prizes/stockholmjuniorwaterprize/winners/

Each year, the Stockholm Junior Water Prize competition encourages thousands of the world’s brightest student-scientists to explore their interest in water and the environment. Finalists from each participating country are invited to Stockholm, Sweden, during World Water Week to discuss their projects and to be interviewed by a jury of international experts. Competing against students from 32 other countries, Chang and Thorpe won for developing a water purification system that can rapidly, and cost-effectively, detect and eliminate bacteria in water that can cause diseases like cholera.

Why is their research important? According to the United Nations, almost 1.8 billion people rely on a source of drinking water that is contaminated with feces, and each day, nearly 1,000 children die due to preventable water and sanitation-related diseases that cause diarrhea. Chang and Thorpe’s project could be used to help save many lives around the world. As the jurors for the competition pointed out, “the project has the potential to revolutionize the future of water quality.” What effect would this have on public health? To put it succinctly: water quality is health.

Yet this is the United States, where most all of us have 24/7 access to safe, abundant and affordable drinking water. What a luxury. This did not happen overnight. It is the result of over a century of water science and technology research and innovations. From the continuous disinfection and filtration of drinking water to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases, which began in Jersey City in 1908, to current nanotechnology and recycling advances, the provision of safe drinking water relies on the daily cooperation of federal and local governments, tens of thousands of water treatment facilities, and over a million miles of distribution pipes—many of which are already decades old. (And of course, problems with our aging national drinking water infrastructure are only made worse by natural disasters.) Also let us never forget the people in Flint, Michigan where the failures of the government and water professionals in a city with older infrastructure created a disaster of Lead poisoning and Legionella infections and deaths.

The accomplishment of these remarkable students underscores the importance of making sure that science courses are a big part of the curriculum in schools at all levels. We must never forget that today’s students will be tomorrow’s innovators. They will be at the forefront of finding the solutions for the world’s biggest environmental and public health challenges.