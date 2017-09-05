We planned your next Labor Day weekend - Tideline Ocean Resort and Spa

tidelineresorts.com

Labor day has come and gone, which for many of us signifies that summertime is slowly coming to an end. While most of us pout and get ready to bundle up, the more proactive ones are already preparing for next years summer vacation. That’s why we wanted to tell you where we think you should spend your next Labor Day Weekend - Tideline Ocean Resort and Spa.

Located in West Palm Beach, just a short walk from the Lake Worth Casino, and literally inches from the Atlantic Ocean, you will find this gem of an oceanfront hotel. It’s hard to be relaxed as soon as you pull into the parking lot of a hotel, but this is the feeling you get when you pull up to Tideline. The smell of the Atlantic ocean greets you as you grab your bags and head into the lobby, which is beautifully decorated. Their warm and friendly staff are there to greet you and make sure that you are checked in and all is well. While the pool and garden views are nice, nothing beats walking into one of their oceanfront rooms and hearing the waves crash on the shore right outside your balcony doors.

Those planning their next summer retreat will be glad to know that one of the many amenities Tideline offers is its pristine location. If you were any closer to the ocean you would have to be on a boat! Put down your bags, throw on your bathing suit and flip flops, and head for the seaside bar or kick your feet up poolside at the Tideline Pool center.

While most don’t like to exercise while on vacation, we are all about it, and we were more than pleased with Tideline’s state-of-the art fitness center. There were plenty of free weights which allowed us to target every muscle group and cardio equipment like a stair climber, ellipticals, and treadmills to ensure that we burned off all the great food we enjoyed at Brandon’s, the hotel’s on property, seasonal-dining restaurant which prepares tasty, creative, and fresh coastal cuisine. Don’t be concerned about working out too hard because it just gives you another reason to try out the spa services that the resort offers. Insider’s tip: If you are traveling with your significant other, try out one a couples massage.

After you spend a long day at the beach, shopping in West Palm, and exploring all of what the local area has to offer, you’ll love coming home and hopping into the dual shower head shower, which is almost equivalent to a spa service within itself. Reenergize on the plush mattress and get ready for your night out on the town.