We Shouldn't Mock Trump for His Appearance

The Executive Cheeto. The Angry Dorito. The Fanta Fascist. Little Lady Fingers.

Over the last couple of years, Donald Trump has had a myriad of insults thrown at him. Though a large amount of these criticisms have been directed at his political ideals, a nearly large amount have been about his looks. These jabs have been towards his hair, his skin, his hands, his weight, his face, and many other body parts.

By no means would I claim he doesn’t deserve the backlash, as he hasn’t been hesitant to berate individuals based on their looks. In fact, in the past few years, his behavior could have caused him to be easily mistaken as a voice on Fashion Police. Whether his insults were towards celebrities, politicians, or entire races, he is consistently the lowest of the low. If anyone deserved to be personally hauled over the coals, it would be Trump.

However, I have three main reasons why I don’t think Trump, or anyone for that matter, should be mocked for their appearance.

1. It requires little insight.

There is a reason Trump’s first defensive reaction is often to criticize the way somebody looks. It’s easy. Just by looking at someone, he’s able to create a response to an argument. To actually respond to points in an argument would require listening skills and a creative counter-argument. Criticizing someone’s looks is an easy shortcut around providing actual effort. It attacks while simultaneously leaves no room for the opponent to respond, as no one is able to easily change fundamental aspects of their body.

For this same reason, if someone doesn’t like Trump, they shouldn’t fall into the easy pitfall of insulting his appearance. As any good propaganda, attacking the straw man may seem like a suitable response to an argument, but it isn’t. Don’t stoop to Trump’s level of critical insight. Be more intuitive and perceptive. Focus on the real problems.

2. It doesn’t focus on the real problems.

By filling comment threads and Twitter feeds with insults about Trump’s appearance, we steer away from the real problems. Trump, as narcissistic as he is, completely tunes out any insults about his character, appearance, and performance as president. Truly, posting anything about him with the intention of hurting his feelings is pointless. If you want actual change, focus on the real issues at hand.

Use your voice to create awareness for issues you believe he’s throwing in the wood-chipper. Actively work against his policies that are destroying the environment, life for immigrants, life for transgender individuals, life for women, and just about everything else. Don’t only complain about his appearance, something he can’t change. Speak with the intention of spreading awareness and creating real progress.

3. It creates no real progress.

As much as a quick quip about his appearance may feel good, real change happens with effort. No amount of jokes about the size of his hands is going to change the real issues with Trump that bug you. Be the bigger person and hone in on what really matters.

Whether that means becoming more involved in the issues that matter to you or even just researching the issues you aren’t familiar with, do it. There is so much all of us can learn and do. Read global news to hear more varied perspectives, talk to and support those affected by his policies, and get involved in your community and beyond. Sitting back and making fun of Trump doesn’t create any real progress. Get out there and do something that actually does.

Conclusion

All in all, no one, even Donald Trump, should be attacked merely about their appearance. Resorting to attacking anyone based on their looks is easy, requires little insight, and realistically creates no real progress.