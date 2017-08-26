We Slept on a The Carmichael Show

I blame media’s attempt to instill fear in America by focusing on Trump, police killing Black people with no recourse for the 398th year in a row and tabloids spotlighting any rapper who projects their self hatred onto Black Women, for making me literally miss out on The Carmichael Show.

Maybe it’s my fault. I saw the hilarious David Allen Grier as a dad and most amazing Loretta Devine in the standard live audience sitcom and I assumed it was a ploy to misrepresent Black America as Happy and content during a pivotal time of chaos and rebellion. I was wrong.

Hollywood Reporter Jerrod Carmichael

While every Black millennial is trying to force themselves into identifying with Issa, Molly, Tasha and/or Lawrence because we are starving for diverse representation in media for the 72nd year in a row (shout out to #Insecure), The Carmichael Show came and gone. Here is a short list of what we missed.

First aired in 2015 on NBC, as an American sitcom based on Jerrod Carmichael’s family based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A show for millennials and relevant views

I’m talking gender, gentrification, surveillance and #BlackLivesMatter relevant. In a multi-layered style of comedy driven by Jerrod’s dry and sarcastic humor, each episode peaks into the life of a multi-generational Black family who is experiencing America in 2015-2017. Maxine and Cynthia (Jerrod’s mother) skips his birthday celebration for a #BLM protest. What away to talk about over policing.

2. Multi Generational

Most conversations are had with the entire family unit. Maxine ushers in conversations to Jerrods parents. The Blues is an episode where Cynthia is depressed for 6-7 weeks but calls it the Blues, she says, “working class people don’t get depression,” in response to Maxine introducing symptoms of depression to the generation who suffered through it. Maxine's character ushers in conversations to Jerrods parents all the time, even introducing words like “able-bodied.” I would be too afraid to challenge social norms in my boyfriends parent's house. Go Maxine!

3. Black Love

Black Love is everywhere! Finally a show that doesn't center the church, cheating, abuse, gang violence or oppression, back to the 90s! (All those things are important to talk about too). And when do you see Black men happy to be in relationships and all huggy? via GIPHY

This show is such an honest reflection of a multi dynamic Black house hold. The way they work through disagreements, concerns, decisions and conflict is in a healthy loving way. Shout out to the platonic relationship between Lil Rel and Tiffany Haddish. They are my true faves, the family that keeps us grounded, responding to gentrification and Bill Cosby in the BEST way without an over complicated think piece (this one doesn’t count).

4. Gender

My favorite episode introduces sexuality as a prelude to show the audience how well the baby boomer parents would respond to a gay teenager. Next, through the revealing identity of a young transgender boy to Jerrod in a Big Brother, Big Sister Church program the parents do something we never see on sitcom tv anymore. Have real reactions and real conversation. They used episode 4 of season 1 to briefly educate viewers about gender and being transgender. The parents responded not with insults or violent ignorance but with genuine unknowingness. The father, Joe Jackson asks, “Why does Jordan want to become a woman?” and before anyone can type a first draft think piece he follows, “he’s going to make 78 cents to every mans dollar.” This show wins for most teachable moments. Maxine even debunks the myth that being transgender requires cosmetic surgeries #TeamMaxine. She educated them without calling them transphobic. Cynthia, played by Loretta Divine explains to the millennials and the unstable audience watching that they “went from not having a phone, to having a phone with a long cord to having a cordless phone to having a cell phone now we don’t even call people we text ‘em. I just can’t go through all these changes.” Y’all, that’s some mind-blowing ish on the low, my 92’ babies remember the TV being rolled into the classrooms.

Every moment is used as a teachable moment. Each character represents a different level of knowledge, experiences and perspective as a way to fairly represent conversations around protest and domestic violence.

You are smarter for watching or at least you do not lose brain cells.

The script is so dedicated to contributing to the larger conversation, that Jerrod and Maxine's relationship tiffs are often interconnected with a social justice influence.

Let’s find out what Jerrod wants so we can support him ! (Hey Jerrod ;)

And to quote Maxine

"The thought of getting married because of a pregnancy, is archaic, I kind of see the whole concept of marriage as archaic, created during a time where women were viewed as property” speaks Maxine.