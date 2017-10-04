Finally! A pimple spot treatment that actually does what it says it’ll do.
If you have pesky pimples, you probably feel like you’ve tried every spot treatment out there. While many promise some kind of overnight sorcery to get back to clear skin, more often than not that doesn’t come to fruition.
That is, until we discovered these ridiculously cheap pimple patches that are made of non-irritating ingredients. And guess what? They work.
It’s no surprise they come from the K-beauty geniuses. These Acne Pimple Master Patches by CosRx ― a well-known K-beauty brand ― are thin, clear hydrocolloid patches that easily adhere to the skin. They work to absorb bacteria and oil from the infected site, and because they don’t have harsh ingredients, they won’t dry you out too much. They’re even gentle enough to leave on overnight.
Plus, they’re so incredibly easy to use. Simply, cleanse the skin, pat it dry, choose a patch that best fits the size of the spot and apply. It’s almost easier than doing nothing at all.
I usually leave the patch on overnight, and in the morning I find that that the patch has turned white throughout its drying process. My spots are less swollen, less red and smaller in size ― a truly pimple-banishing trifecta.
“I’ve never experienced anything like these in my life. They’ve already done more for my skin than a professional dermatologist has ever been able to do for me. I jumped onto Amazon to review these because I felt like I had to join the choir immediately (I’ve already posted about them on Facebook *twice*).” — Amazon Reviewer
I use these usually at night but have also gotten away with using them during the day under makeup. They really do heal any pimple you have and even the surrounding clogged pores will get pulled out. You can literally see the proof on the patch and the pimple will usually be smaller or flat too.” — Amazon Reviewer
Better still, you can get a pack of 24 patches for only $7, so these miracle stickers are definitely more bang than buck. Snag them on Amazon or Urban Outfitters ― you’ll thank us later.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
CONVERSATIONS